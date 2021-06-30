Family Management Corp Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Family Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

AMT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $273.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

