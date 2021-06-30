Family Management Corp Purchases 3,115 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

