Family Management Corp Buys 120 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 35 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,421.38.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $14.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,468.50. 56,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,552.23. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,240.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

