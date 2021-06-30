FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.750-$11.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $299.86.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.30. 1,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,708. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.