FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.21. 1,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $306.29.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.