FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $274.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $276.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

Shares of FDS traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.30. 1,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,708. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

