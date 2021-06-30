FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.84. 1,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,708. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

