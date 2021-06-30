FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $337.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $337.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $300.29.

NYSE FDS opened at $336.11 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

