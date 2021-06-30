Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after buying an additional 86,282 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.