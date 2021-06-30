Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,792 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $62,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 546,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

