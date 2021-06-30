Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $21.60. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Exelixis shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 19,616 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

