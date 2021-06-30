Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.95 on Monday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

