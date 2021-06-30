Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis Sells 8,763 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XGN opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth $1,871,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

