Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,174,029 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.37.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $41,286.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 65,330 shares of company stock worth $48,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

