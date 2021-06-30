Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

EVLO opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $728.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

