Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,224 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 268,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,969. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

