Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $296,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

PSCH stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

