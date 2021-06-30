Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $616,671.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

