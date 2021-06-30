Ether Zero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,158.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $333,496.52 and $26,158.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.37 or 0.06145206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00169079 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,602,757 coins and its circulating supply is 183,573,344 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

