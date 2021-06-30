Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.40.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO stock traded up C$1.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.54. 113,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.98 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.