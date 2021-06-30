Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of TSHA opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $895.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.