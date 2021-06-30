EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 3.1%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $21.82. 7,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,923,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

