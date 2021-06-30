Epic Cash (EPIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,535.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $4.45 million and $4,535.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00053888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00661200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038042 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,699,200 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.