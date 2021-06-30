EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 264.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $519.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.65 and a 52-week high of $527.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

