Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,004 shares of company stock worth $8,251,480. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Envista by 88.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 2,354.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Envista has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $46.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.