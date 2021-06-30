Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $30,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 61,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.17. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.