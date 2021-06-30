Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Entegris posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $123.26 on Friday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

