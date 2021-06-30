Entain’s (GMVHF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised Entain to a reduce rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Entain alerts:

GMVHF stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Entain has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.