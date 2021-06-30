ENI (NYSE:E) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 186.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of E traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ENI by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

