EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

