Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.