Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 376,658 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600,294. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

