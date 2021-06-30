Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENRFF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

