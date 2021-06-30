Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 44,000 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

