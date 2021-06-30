Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after buying an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after buying an additional 299,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $297.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.