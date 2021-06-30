Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $5.43 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after buying an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after buying an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Altice USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,729,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

