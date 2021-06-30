Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Textron by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

