Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 315,000 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 92,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

