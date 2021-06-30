Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Tops $3.14 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $26,332.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 160.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,738,356 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.