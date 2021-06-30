Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$56.69. Emera shares last traded at C$56.36, with a volume of 256,057 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMA shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.66.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

