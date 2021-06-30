Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.92. Eltek shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 12,011 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of -2.64.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

