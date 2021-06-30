Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.73% of Eltek worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Eltek stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

