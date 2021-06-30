EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

EDPFY stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

