eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 144,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

