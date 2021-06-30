Eauric (EAURIC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $186,334.00

Eauric (CURRENCY:EAURIC) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, Eauric has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Eauric has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $186,334.00 worth of Eauric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eauric coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Eauric Profile

Eauric’s launch date was September 5th, 2020. Eauric’s total supply is 31,650,114 coins and its circulating supply is 27,240,513 coins. The official website for Eauric is eauric.com . Eauric’s official Twitter account is @eauric4 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eauric is a cryptoasset of an evolved blockchain that rewrites, adds feature and perfects the different known experiences in the area, through the development of a new communication and governance protocol called Eleutherus/GP. By being the first cryptoasset in this ecosystem, Eauric aims to supplant the dominance position of current cryptos. “

Eauric Coin Trading

