Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Boosted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.56. 7,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,657. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $84.87 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.