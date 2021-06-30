Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.30.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.