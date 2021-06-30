Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTE stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

