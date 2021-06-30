Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.23). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

EAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 24,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. Eargo has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eargo by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eargo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $6,411,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in Eargo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.