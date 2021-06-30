Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 24,574 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,439,598.45.

On Thursday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $11,025,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $373,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.